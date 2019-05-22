  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Shooting, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Described by his family and friends as a talented athlete, a 17-year-old who played football at Miami Norland Senior High died after being shot in Miami Gardens.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. inside a home in the 3400 block of NW 20th Street.

Miami Gardens police said the injured teen was airlifted to a hospital but died on the way. Those in the home were questioned about the shooting.

The South Florida Express football league identified the teen as Josh Ancrum. In addition to playing for Norland, they said Acrum also played on league’s 7and7 football team, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The league has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

J. Wimbrow, who set up the page, wrote, “We are saddened to hear about the loss of a promising young man, with great athletic talent. Josh was a Well sought out football Star from Miami Norland High School and Adidas’s South Florida Express 7on7 Football Team.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

