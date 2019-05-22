



— A Mississippi lawmaker allegedly punched his wife when she failed to get undressed quickly enough when he wanted to have sex, authorities said.

State Rep. Douglas McLeod was intoxicated when deputies responded to the McLeod home in Lucedale shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to an investigative report filed with the George County Sheriff’s Department.

The 58-year-old Republican lawmaker had punched his wife in the face, bloodying her nose, the report said. Deputies said they found blood on the couple’s bed and on the floor.

McLeod’s wife declined to go to the hospital by ambulance, but assured authorities she would seek treatment so authorities would have a report of the injuries, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

His wife had a bloody face when she ran for help, according to the investigative report. https://t.co/bNT6rTVIct — Sun Herald (@sunherald) May 22, 2019

McLeod was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and booked in the George County jail. He was released on a $1,000 “signature bond,” which means he did not have to post the money in order to be released.

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is calling on McLeod to resign if the domestic violence charge against him is true, CBS affiliate WJTV reported.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation if, in fact, these allegations are true,” said Gunn. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”

No comment yet from McLeod, who has represented parts of Jackson, George, Stone and Forrest counties since 2012. He is unopposed for re-election this year, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.