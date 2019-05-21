FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An 87-year-old Tamarac woman tried to fight back when she realized she was the target of two distraction thieves.

It happened on April 30th just after 11:30 a.m.

When the woman noticed a stranger in the back yard of her home in the 7100 block of Canella Court she went outside to see what was going on.

The woman in the yard explained that she worked for the city of Tamarac and was measuring the embankment by the lake so the city could install a wall. As the two women were talking, a man who claimed he was a city worker came into the yard and said he was spraying trees.

When the woman reached down toward a tree, the man sprayed her hand with what he said was a poisonous chemical.

The man said they had to inside immediately and wash her hands. The man followed her into her kitchen to “help”. He told her to remove both her rings. The woman was hesitant to comply and worried about removing her wedding ring. The man, however, insisted and forced the rings from her fingers.

While the conman worked on getting the woman’s rings, his partner rummaged through the rest of the house.

Both the man and the woman then left. That’s when the woman realized both her rings, a pair of gold earrings and a pair of diamond earrings were gone.

The male is described as approximately 50 years old, about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with gray hair and a scruffy gray beard. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of what he looks like.

The female is also about 50 years old, described her as having brown curly hair, being about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.