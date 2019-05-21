Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Tuesday morning.
Police said it happened at the Villas of Havana apartment complex in the area of the 700 block of SW 7TH Street.
Arriving officers found a woman who had suffered from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not clear what may have led to the stabbing.
Police have not identified the victim nor have they said if they are looking for a suspect.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and investigators at the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.