MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two 2020 presidential hopefuls visited South Florida on Monday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a private fundraiser in Miami Beach, and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped in Wynwood, where he hoped to rally support and introduce himself to potential voters.

“Did I marry well or what?” Buttigieg asked the crowd, after he was introduced by his husband, Chasten Glezman.

The 37-year-old Afghanistan war veteran and former Rhodes Scholar held a fundraiser at Miami’s Wynwood Walls.

He told the crowd he knows a 37-year-old mayor is not the traditional presidential candidate, but he said these are not traditional times.

“Believe it or not, even now we may be underestimating what is happening in our country,” he said.

Buttigieg addressed controversial new abortion laws.

“When a woman is raped and goes for an abortion, the doctor who treats her could spend more time in prison than her rapist,” he said.

He also said its time for a president that takes climate change seriously.

“It is time to treat climate change like the security issue that it is,” he said.

As for the consequences of elections, he recalled his personal experiences as a veteran and as a married man.

“I say this as someone whose marriage exists by the grace of a single vote on the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said.

In a field of more than 20 candidates, Buttigieg is holding his own.

A Real Clear Politics average of polls has him in third place behind Biden and Bernie Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire.