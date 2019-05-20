Filed Under:African Painted Dog, Death Investigation, Death Of Animals, Local TV, Miami News, Zoo Death, Zoo Miami


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami officials announced the tragic death of a young African painted dog on Monday morning.

The death of the puppy was caused by equipment failure that led to a door collapsing on the animal, zoo officials said.

Officials said the animal was killed instantly.

African Painted Dog puppy at Zoo Miami. (Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)

The female puppy was one of five puppies born on January 23, 2019.

There was one male and four female puppies.

Zoo officials said the death happened when a cable that supported a solid metal guillotine door separated and the door then fell on the animal killing her instantly.

These doors are used in zoo holding areas and consist of a series of enclosures that are connected by a system of hallways.

GALLERY: ZOO MIAMI REVEALS LITTER OF ENDANGERED AFRICAN PAINTED DOG PUPPIES

Officials said a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the failure.

