Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Crime Stoppers, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Southwest Miami-Dade, Stolen Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are looking for the people behind a string of armed robberies in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

One piece of surveillance video taken last Thursday shows a man jumping out of a blue SUV police say was stolen, and forcibly rob another man.

Police say the four people inside the SUV targeted four other people, even stealing one of their cdars.

They also took cell phones, jewelry and wallets.

That SUV and the other stolen car were found abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police are still searching for the people inside.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

