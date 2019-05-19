MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shut down rumors Saturday night that the president of the United States plans to transport thousands of immigrants from the US—Mexico border to Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“[Trump] will not be transplanting and simply releasing people crossing illegally in the US-Mexico border into the state of Florida. Not gonna happen,” said DeSantis.

The governor cleared the air in front of the state’s highest ranking officers at the PBAs award ceremony in Doral.

Many were relieved to hear the controversial news was false.

“Where everyone was concerned about that, know that this was not something that ever came from the White House it was something that was cooked up in the inner bowels of the bureaucracy and they thought that it was just such a great idea to take some from Brownsville Texas and bring them to Palm Beach or Broward, so that’s not gonna happen,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was one of many elected officials caught off guard by the news.

The so-called political move by the federal government, which is trying to alleviate problems at the US-Mexico border, was called quote “political playback” by democratic officials.

Broward and Palm Beach counties are two of the state’s largest democratic strongholds.

Staunch Democrat and Congress member Debbie Wasserman Shultz says the Trump administration needs to be more clear and transparent with people of the United States.

“What the Trump administration needs to make sure they do is that they address comprehensive immigration reform and make sure they stop fanning the flames and making the immigration process more chaotic,” said Wasserman Schultz. “They created massive chaos in rumor and innuendo and that is certainly no way to run a country.”