By Jim DeFede
This past session the Florida legislature took on some major education issues: Increasing the voucher program, creating new standards for hiring teachers as well as the raises they receive.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede takes a closer look at these contentious issues with leaders on both sides of this debate.

Guests: State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr./(R) District 36

Karla Hernandez-Mats/Pres., United Teachers of Dade

Part one of the discussion can be seen above.

Part two of the discussion can be seen below.

