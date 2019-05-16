  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MAITLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — There are plenty of things that can cause bad traffic, but airplanes aren’t usually one of them.

A small airplane made an emergency landing on a Florida highway ramp during rush hour and crashed into a car.

News outlets report the plane landed Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on an Interstate 4 on-ramp in Maitland, just north of Orlando.

Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle says there were no injuries.

Grindle says the pilot reported the airplane had run out of fuel.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says the aircraft had been heading to Orlando Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

