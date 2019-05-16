



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Miami Police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting in Little Haiti that left one man dead on May 7.

Alex Coronado Alexander, 27, Esaie Jean Desir, 23, and Latravius Deondre Rolle, 24, were arrested and charged for the murder of 44-year-old Reginald Joseph.

The shooting occurred in front of a barbershop and mini grocery store near NW 2nd Avenue and 59th Street.

When police arrived, they found Joseph with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Several cameras in the area, including one right above where the shooting happened, captured the aftermath.

It showed a car pull up to the area by the grocery store and three men jump out.

The investigation led them to Alexander, Desir and Rolle and all three are charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Trafficking Oxycodone.

Alexander was also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the police report, Rolle told police he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting and that the men were on their way to purchase drugs from the victim.

Rolle, according to the report, said Alexander and Desir both had weapons on them. He claims he was only driving the vehicle and did not see when Joseph was shot.