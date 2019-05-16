



NAPLES (CBSMiami)- People go to comedy clubs to hear just that, comedy, but sometimes people in the crowd can get sensitive.

One audience member at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida didn’t get the ‘joke,’ after he called 9-1-1 on an Egyptian-American comedian who cracked a joke about being Middle Eastern.

The man called Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, a day after comedian Ahmed Ahmed’s performance, complaining that one of the comedian’s jokes made him and his wife ‘uncomfortable.’

For this particular routine, Ahmed asked if anyone of Middle Eastern descent was in the audience. After a few people clapped, Ahmed replied, “Hey, it only takes one of us” followed by a pause.

As the audience began to laugh, Ahmed added “to tell a joke.”

Followed by, “Seriously, lock the doors.”

LISTEN TO THE 9-1-1 CALL HERE

In the 9-1-1 call obtained by CBSMiami, the caller says, “A whole bunch of people raised their hands, I guess they went to see him because he was Middle Eastern. You know, when you hear the name Ahmed Ahmed.” He went on, “And there weren’t a lot of people there, I guess because of the name. I went because I got free tickets.”

The caller said that after audience members acknowledged being from the Middle East, Ahmed said, “That’s great. We could organize our own little terrorist organization.”

He said he responded to Ahmed’s joke with, “Yeah, and the paddy wagon is gonna be outside to get all of ya.”

The dispatcher told the caller she could send out a deputy to the comedy club to talk to Ahmed about the incident.

The caller agreed that an officer should be sent out and he even emphasized the number of Muslims that were in attendance.

He said he didn’t want his name used because he was a regular at the comedy club.

When deputies arrived, Ahmed captured the entire interaction on his cellphone and posted the video on his Twitter account.

Ahmed also disputes the claim that he joked about organizing a terrorist group.

Ahmed cooperated with the deputies and even invited them to watch his show later that evening.

Ahmed didn’t get into any trouble and the club has rebooked him for next week.