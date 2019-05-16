FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Thursday morning it was the beginning of an end for a section of the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as a sledgehammer was used to take down part of a wall.

The demolition was symbolic as it signaled the long-anticipated expansion of the convention center.

Assistant county administrator Alan Cohen, who took part in the planning the expansion, said it will be a massive undertaking. In the end, the floor space in the center will be nearly doubled, there will be a new waterfront ballroom, the latest in new technology, new dining concepts, enhanced water taxi access, and an iconic waterfront plaza with public access.

There will also be a new 800 room Omni Hotel.

“We expect over $100 million of additional activity in the market, eating in our restaurants, and shopping in our stores,” he said.

No property tax dollars are being used to pay for the project. It’s being funded through bonds and the hotel tax. In a unique situation, the county will actually own the hotel and Omni will be paid a yearly fee to run it.

“It’s economically better for the county, a different way,” said County Mayor Mark Bogen.

Planners like Daniel Zintsmaster, who arranges 12 conventions a year, said the expanded facilities are just the ticket.

“Our problem was that so many of the hotels were scattered, but this will be a central location,” he said.

The county expects the expansion will be complete and the hotel will open its doors in 2023.