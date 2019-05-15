MIAMI (Hoodline)- In search of a new favorite Pilates spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Pilates spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for Pilates.
1. Sanctuary 7 Pilates
PHOTO: SANCTUARY 7 PILATES/YELP
Topping the list is Sanctuary 7 Pilates. Located at 1700 S.W. Third Ave. in Coral Way, the personal training, Pilates and acupuncture spot is the highest rated Pilates spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.
2. [Solidcore] Miami
Photo: MILLIE G./Yelp
Next up is [solidcore] Miami, situated at 135 N.E. 32nd St., Suite D-1 With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the Pilates spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Renegade Pilates
Photo: PERI ELIZABEth M./Yelp
Renegade Pilates, located at 8250 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Pilates spot five stars out of 13 reviews.
4. Loop – Miami
Photo: LISS K./Yelp
Loop – Miami, a Pilates spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 39 N.E. First Ave., Unit D to see for yourself.
5. Breathe Pilates Miami
Photo: BREATHE PILATES MIAMI/Yelp
And then there’s Breathe Pilates Miami, a local favorite with five stars out of 13 reviews. Stop by 715 N.E. 79th St. to hit up the Pilates and personal training spot next time the urge strikes.
