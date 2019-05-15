



MIAMI (Hoodline)- In search of a new favorite Pilates spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Pilates spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for Pilates.

1. Sanctuary 7 Pilates

PHOTO: SANCTUARY 7 PILATES/YELP

Topping the list is Sanctuary 7 Pilates. Located at 1700 S.W. Third Ave. in Coral Way, the personal training, Pilates and acupuncture spot is the highest rated Pilates spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

2. [Solidcore] Miami

Photo: MILLIE G./Yelp

Next up is [solidcore] Miami, situated at 135 N.E. 32nd St., Suite D-1 With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the Pilates spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Renegade Pilates

Photo: PERI ELIZABEth M./Yelp

Renegade Pilates, located at 8250 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Pilates spot five stars out of 13 reviews.

4. Loop – Miami

Photo: LISS K./Yelp

Loop – Miami, a Pilates spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 39 N.E. First Ave., Unit D to see for yourself.

5. Breathe Pilates Miami

Photo: BREATHE PILATES MIAMI/Yelp

And then there’s Breathe Pilates Miami, a local favorite with five stars out of 13 reviews. Stop by 715 N.E. 79th St. to hit up the Pilates and personal training spot next time the urge strikes.

