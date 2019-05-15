FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two men armed with handguns robbed a couple in their home early Wednesday morning before making off with their Porsche.

Fort Lauderdale police said they received a call about the home invasion robbery at the home in the 2300 block of SW 27th Avenue a little before 2 a.m.

The couple, who was accosted in their home, said they not sure how the two men got in. The armed men stole several of couple’s belongings before hopping in their Porsche and driving off. They ended up crashing the car nearby at US 441 and Riverland Road.

Police say it does not appear the couple was targeted and suspect the victims were chosen at random which is very concerning.