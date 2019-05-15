MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Police say a Miami man broke into a Maine home and crawled into bed with an 11-year-old girl before fleeing and getting arrested.

Police say 31-year-old Claudio Pinto faces charges of burglary and assault in York, Maine.

Authorities say the man fled before the girl called 911, and that the girl was unharmed in the episode.

Police said the girl’s parents were at home at the time.

Officers, helped by the girl’s description, quickly found Pinto outside a nearby hotel.

Pinto had no explanation for his actions, police said.

The Miami man is being held at the York County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Pinto is due to be arraigned on Wednesday.

