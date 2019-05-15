



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car burglar was caught on camera now Miami police want to catch him in real life.

The man police are looking for stole a purse out of a woman’s car at the Valero Gas Station, at 3801 NW 12th Avenue, on January 31st.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the woman parking at the pump and then going to the pin pad to pay for it.

While she’s entering the information, an older model Toyota Camry pulls up beside her car. Seconds later a man gets out, open the woman’s front passenger door and steals her purse. He then gets back in his car and drives off.

Miami police are asking for help in finding this guy because their detectives have exhausted their leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit .crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.