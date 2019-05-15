  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taking a child to the doctor’s office is rarely a fun experience.

But, it must be done!

I had to take my son twice in the last month.

It can often result in stress and tears, and not just for the child.

In today’s “Lauren’s List”, Dr. Mayrene Hernandez of United Healthcare has some tips for putting your child’s doctor appointment anxiety at ease.

Prepare
Talk about what might happen at their next visit. If they will need shots, don’t lie about it. While you can’t promise it won’t hurt, you can assure them that you only want what’s best for them and the doctors and nurses are there to help.

Build Patient-Doctor Trust
Children thrive on routine and familiarity. Try to see the same doctor so they can build trust over time. It might make the experience less scary to see a familiar face in the exam room.

Use Rewards
I’m not above bribing in certain scenarios and this is one of them. Incentivize your child with a special treat after the exam so they have something to look forward too. It doesn’t have to be anything big, but you do have to deliver.

Stay Calm
My son got stitches recently and I swear I was more nervous than he was. Kids can sense that. Assure them that you’re right there by their side and then take a few deep breaths yourself to keep them calm and anxiety-free.

Do your kids get worked up about going to the doctor?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.

