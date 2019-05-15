  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Florida News, US Department Of Transportation, US flights, Venezuela

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The United States Department of Transportation ordered the suspension of all air travel between the US and Venezuela, including passenger and cargo flights.

Officials cited ‘violence at Venezuelan airports caused by the current political crisis.’

The suspension came as a result of a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to argue that the situation in the Latin American country threatens the safety of “passengers, planes, and crew traveling to or from Venezuela.”

DHS Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan sent a letter to the department detailing his findings on the security situation in the South American country.

“This determination is based on the ongoing political instability and increased tensions in Venezuela and associated inadvertent risk to flight operations.”

