KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A 70-year-old woman died after she collapsed following a snorkeling trip in Key West.
Linda Gay Adams was snorkeling with family members at the Eastern Dry Rocks south of Key West on Saturday when she returned to the boat and said she wasn’t feeling well. She collapsed and CPR was started.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew responded and took her to shore, where paramedics were waiting.
