ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A North Carolina woman who was arrested at a Walt Disney World checkpoint after a screener found CBD oil in her purse is demanding an apology.
Hester Burkhalter, 69, has hired high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin’s family.
Crump said Tuesday that Disney World and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office “need to take responsibility for their actions” or he will file a lawsuit on her behalf alleging violations of her civil rights.
The sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement that the arrest was lawful. Disney said in an emailed statement the incident was a law enforcement matter.
Prosecutors dropped a drug charge against Burkhalter, saying it wasn’t suitable for prosecution.
The oil is extracted from marijuana plants but doesn’t produce a high.
