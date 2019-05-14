  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Despite giving out nearly 7,000 free hepatitis A vaccines last week, state health officials say they’re seeing an increase in new cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 92 cases of the contagious liver disease during the week ending May 11. It is the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak began in 2018. The statewide total of hepatitis A cases stands at 1,129 since January.

Health officials say every county in Florida has reported at least one case.

The virus spreads through the feces of people, most commonly when they don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom. It can be spread by infected restaurant workers who touch the food before it is served.

Hepatitis A is not typically considered fatal.

