SUNNY ISLES BEACH(CBSMiami) – One person was killed and two others, including a child, were hurt in a shooting outside of Trump International Beach Resort Miami Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. When police arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside a black suburban in front of the Trump International. Across the street, they discovered a stray bullet hit and killed a man.

“We have identified that driver to be Mohammad Jradi, 43 years old,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

“This type of behavior in this community is not acceptable,” said Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Georg Scholl. “He worked here for over 10 years and we are absolutely at a loss for words over what happened to him. He was an incident victim.”

The woman was taken to Aventura hospital and is stable. But the streak of stray bullets didn’t end there.

“Across the street there was a five-year-old little boy that was grazed by a bullet was treated by fire rescue on the scene and released,” said Zabaleta.

Police seized several weapons from the hotel and are combing over multiple scenes where gun shells and bullet holes were spotted.

Witnesses told CBS4 the people involved were rappers, reportedly here for the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

“They had a dispute there and I walked to the liquor store and not even two seconds later I heard gunshots,” said a witness.

Police are trying to find out if those allegations are true.

“There’s a lot of people driving by here, somebody saw something that can help us crack this case,”

Zabaleta said.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).