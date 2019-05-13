Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Broward News, Cats, Cruelty To Animals, Dogs, Hollywood, Hollywood Police Department, Local TV


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man is facing 87 animal-related charges after 28 cats and dogs were found inside a truck in deplorable conditions.

Hollywood police said Marlon A. Flores, 47, had four dogs and 24 cats inside the cargo area of a U-Haul moving truck.

Animal carriers found in truck

Animal carriers found in truck (Hollywood PD)

Police made the find Saturday, May 11, on Tyler Street address when they responded to dogs being locked inside a vehicle.

Authorities said the animals were confined to cages in inhumane conditions.

The arrest report states many of the animals were covered in urine and feces and did not have access to food or water.

Police said Animal Control had to be called to retrieve the animals.

Animals found in deplorable conditions

Animals found in deplorable conditions (Hollywood PD)

Flores faces charges of animal cruelty, unlawful confinement and no proof of vaccinations, according to legal documents.\

