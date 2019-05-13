NAPLES (CBSMiami) – There was something fishy about a Florida man, caught trying to impersonate an FBI agent and leaving live catfish on a homeowner’s lawn.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Kristian Dudley, 42, was arrested May 10 after riding his bicycle onto the front lawn of a Naples home and telling a woman in the home he was an FBI agent.

He was wearing a hat with ‘FBI” printed on it and his bicycle had flashing red and blue lights, according to the police report.

Deputies said Dudley told the woman she needed to show proof of ID that she was in the United States legally.

She told Dudley she was a U.S. citizen and he needed to leave her property or she would call the police.

Dudley refused to leave and told her “he was the police,” deputies said.

The woman’s husband then came outside and told Dudley to leave, but Dudley continued to tell them he was an FBI agent and they were guilty of housing illegal aliens in their home.

The husband eventually called police and Dudley began to ride off on his bicycle, but not before dumping several live catfish on the driveway.

Officers spotted Dudley travelling on his bike down Tamiami Trail and described him in the report as ‘”heavily intoxicated.'”

Dudley told the officer he wore the FBI hat because “he didn’t want to get beat up.”

Dudley was taken into custody and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and having an open container of alcohol in his backpack.

He remains in custody on $5,250 bond.

Dudley’s hat and bike, flashing lights and all, were seized as evidence.