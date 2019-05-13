



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Criminal charges have been dropped against MMA star fighter Conor McGregor who was accused of taking a fan’s phone and smashing it on the ground outside a Miami Beach hotel.

On Monday, prosecutor Khalil Madani announced in court that the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, recanted his story and did not want to return to the US and prosecute the case, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Abdirzak has already settled a civil lawsuit with McGregor.

Last March, Abdirzak was waiting for his rental car at the valet at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach when he recognized McGregor walking nearby.

A fan of the UFC standout, Abdirzak grabbed his phone and tried to take a picture of him.

Abdirzak claims McGregor then walked towards him and reached out with his hand as if to greet him.

However, when Abdirzak held out his hand, McGregor reportedly tightly held his arm so that he could not move away. McGregor then reportedly then flew into a rage and punched Abdirzak’s phone out of his other hand.

McGregor then reportedly picked up the phone, hurled it to the ground, and began to stomp on it.

He then picked up the smashed phone, slipped it into his pocket and walked to a waiting SUV, according to the civil lawsuit filed by Abdirzak.

As McGregor made his way towards the vehicle, Abdirzak demanded his phone back.

According to the lawsuit, McGregor just laughed, yelled “(expletive) you!” and drove off.

Police located McGregor at a mansion of the Venetian Islands where he has been staying during his visit and took him into custody.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)