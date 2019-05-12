MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Hosting a big event can prove to be costly, but what about one of the biggest and most popular events in the world?

The Miami area fought hard to land its 11th Super Bowl early next year, but the big NFL game comes at a price.

The Miami Herald reports that county officials estimate they will spend $10 million on the game, as well as $4 million paid to the Miami Dolphins as a bonus for hosting it at Hard Rock Stadium.

The $10 million for the Super Bowl itself includes game preparations, the costs of deploying police officers and paramedics to Hard Rock and to other events, and the expense of upgraded youth football fields slated to be part of the NFL’s pregame goodwill blitz for Miami.

Government officials say the cost is well worth it in free advertising for the region and more business for hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)