PLANTATION (CBSMiami/AP) — Police in Florida say a man told them he fatally shot his wife because she was talking to him disrespectfully.

Mugshot for 73-year-old Fernando De Baere. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The age difference between them was 26 years.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports that 73-year-old Fernando De Baere faces charges of murder in the killing of his wife, 47-year-old Marisa Sherman.

Plantation police say De Baere shot her in the face, returned his .38-caliber handgun to a bedroom and then walked to a neighbor’s house to confess. The neighbor called 911.

De Baere was jailed without bond Saturday. Records did not show if he has an attorney.

Police say De Baere told them he shot his wife because he did not like the way she was talking to him during an argument. A police report says De Baere told officers exactly where to find the weapon.

