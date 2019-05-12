  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just another day on a Florida highway.

A Florida man decided he wanted to drive his car on a busy expressway while standing through his sunroof.

A deputy who was off-duty recorded the whole thing.

He followed 70-year-old Leonard Olsen and says Olsen was going more than 100 miles per hour.

At one point, the deputy says Olsen sat on his open sunroof while the car was still moving.

When troopers caught up with Olsen, he told them he was praising God.

He says he wanted to turn himself in because he’d rather go to jail than go home to his controlling wife.

Olson got his wish. He was taken to jail and is facing a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.

