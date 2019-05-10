



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Rolling Loud, billed as the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival, kicks off Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The three music festival will be headlined by Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Migos, Cardi B, and Lil Wayne.

Others scheduled to perform are Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Lil Pump, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, YG, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Trippie Red, Lil Skies, Tyga, and many more.

Click here to see the complete list of artists who will perform at this year’s festival.

Organizers say all ages are welcome.

If you are going, gates open:

Friday, May 10: 3pm — 12am

Saturday, May 11: 12pm — 12am

Sunday, May 12: 12pm — 12am

This year is the festival’s fifth anniversary.

“Rolling Loud was all just a dream, the fans made it into a reality. Thank you so much for all the support and help create to a brand that will live on forever, ” said co-founder Matt Zingler.

The event, which started in Miami, has expanded to festivals in California, with plans to expand internationally to Japan, China, and Europe in the near future. The Miami Gardens stadium will become the first venue to host the festival for a second consecutive year.

Click here for more information about the event.