



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- According to Google, the word ‘wellness’ is defined as the state of being in good health, especially as an actively pursued goal. One South Florida spot is fast becoming known as the leader in health and wellness, bringing in experts in the field from around the world for events, workshops, physical practices and more.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo took a look inside ‘The Sacred Space.’

The Sacred Space is Miami’s largest and most sophisticated holistic event venue located in the heart of Wynwood.

The indoor outdoor site was founded in 2016 by event planner Karla Dascal, who after years of dealing with the stresses of creating some of Miami’s biggest parties, found herself frazzled and unhealthy.

“This was born out of my own personal journey. I was really traveling all over the world trying to find this healer and that healer and educating myself and finding essential oils and all types of modalities,” said Dascal. “Until I realized, I wanted to have it here, where it could be one place, where everybody could come and get educated. I wanted to bring in the best of the best teachers, authors, all aspects of spirituality.”

So, on any given day, whether it’s a music driven physical practice of self-study by a fitness guru to the stars, Taryn Toomey, to authors, healers, workshops and more.

The Sacred Space is about finding your own wellness.

“It’s really a place for education. If you want to be educated, if you want to learn about all of these different principles and modalities that are ancient and can help you evolve and self-realize and make you well,” Dascal said.

Food is a big part of the space. Dascal’s chic, calming indoor outdoor restaurant ‘Plant’ is about achieving wellness from nutrition.

The menu, like its name, is all plant based, with almost everything grown from Dascal’s 100 percent organic farm in Homestead called Paradise Farms.

“This is our culinary teaching space. We have classes here several times a week to teach people how to prepare the food,” Dascal said.

On this day, Philadelphia based functional medicine practitioner and author, Dr. Will Cole, was the guest lecturer to teach guests about his book based on a plant based diet called Ketotarian. He said The Sacred Space is a rare gem.

“I go all around the country talking about functional medicine and Ketotarian and all this wellness stuff, and there are very few places that have this and to have this in your city is really a cool thing. You can get everything in one place,” said Dr. Cole.

“Really what we do here is, we offer education for the whole person, mind, body and spirit,” said Dascal. “I know that’s thrown around a lot, but really that’s what it’s all about, having that whole balance across the board.”

To find out more about The Sacred Space visit their website.