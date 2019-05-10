MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A 28-year-old woman died during a cosmetic surgical procedure Friday morning at a Miami plastic surgery clinic.

Danea Plasencia died after undergoing a ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ at MIA Aesthetics, located in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Street.

Miami-Dade police are currently investigating what went wrong during the procedure.

Police said they tried CPR and then transported Plasencia to Baptist Hospital, where she died.

Plasencia’s family said she went into cardiac arrest during the procedure.

The family also said the doctor said she was being moved from one table to another when she turned blue.

Marcio Ferez, a doctor and Plasencia’s grandfather, knew the surgery was a bad idea.

“My wife told me Danea has the intention to have this type of surgery I said no please I don’t want to even hear about it,” said Ferez.

“She was a mom, she was a daughter, she was just full of life. Happy, vibrant, beautiful, beautiful and it was very unnecessary,” said Plasencia’s cousin, who did not want to be named.

The victim’s family said they want other women to avoid these procedures and to educate themselves.

MIA Aesthetics released a statement about the incident:

“We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred at our Miami clinic today resulting in the tragic loss of one of our patients during a surgical procedure. Our condolences, love and support go out to her family during this difficult time.

Throughout our years of operations and thousands of procedures performed, this is the first and only fatality we have endured. Our team is devastated by this tragedy and feels that each and every one of our patients is part of our family. We strive to provide the most advanced plastic surgery treatment for our patients. Each of our surgeons is board-certified or board-eligible by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and we are constantly evaluating our practices to ensure our patients receive the safest and best care. Despite these practices, serious surgery comes with the risk of rare, unintended and tragic results.

We are fully dedicated to investigating why today’s tragedy occurred. We will be fully transparent with our patients and with the public as more details emerge.”