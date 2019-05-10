Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A death investigation is underway at a plastic surgery center in Miami.
Miami-Dade police are looking into what happened Friday afternoon at MIA Aesthetics, located in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Street.
They said a person at the facility had some sort of medical episode.
Police said they tried CPR and then transported her to Baptist Hospital, where she died.
Authorities have not said if the woman was a patient at the surgery center or if she was there for some other reason.