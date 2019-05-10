



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are on the hunt for the man who has broken in several businesses over the last couple of days.

The latest heist occurred Thursday, around 11:30 p.m., at JP Bagels, located at 2649 Hollywood Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the man smashing the front door, running inside and grabbing the cash register. He then drops it while trying to escape, leaving with a handful of change.

Investigators believe he’s responsible for at least three other burglaries in the city including Baskin Robbins, at 4917 Sheridan Street, the Las Vegas Restaurant, at 2810 Stirling Road, and the Wing Stop, at 6611 Taft Street. These three burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The man is also suspected of committing similar burglaries in neighboring cities.

Police said the man has a full beard, short cropped hair, and tattoo sleeves on both arms. They believe he used a crowbar to smash the glass at the businesses. He may have been driving a newer model black F150 with a female passenger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 954-764-4357(HELP) or e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.