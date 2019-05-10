MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the person, or persons, who shot and killed two men in Allapattah Thursday night.

Miami police said just before 8 p.m. they received word of shots fired in the area of NW 13th Avenue and 35th Street. Arriving officers found two men dead inside a car.

“At this time our detectives are in the process of verifying all of the information surrounding this shooting, if the suspects were on foot or if they were in a vehicle,” said police spokeswoman Kiara Delva Thursday night. “They’re looking for surveillance footage possibly in the area or any witnesses that possibly saw what happened.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).