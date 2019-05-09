



CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Two top chefs share a kitchen and a common goal at the all new ‘Ad Lib’ in Coral Gables, where creating out of the box cuisine is the standard.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo has a talk and of course, a taste.

Awarding-winning chef, Norman Van Aken, is partner and executive chef, while renowned pastry chef, Hedy Goldsmith, prepares the best in sweet treats.

It’s a name Van Aken embraces.

“It says be capable of embracing change, be able to surf the changes in life,” Van Aken said.

This chef driven restaurant, owned by 50 Eggs, has a coastal feel of soft whites and blues.

Important art fills the walls.

For Van Aken, whose career skyrocketed in Coral Gables in the 90’s, coming back to this neighborhood felt right.

“People have been incredibly welcoming and glad to have me back and I’m glad to be back and it’s been a homecoming I guess,” he said.

The menu is modern American, approachable, playful and elegant.

Some dishes Van Aken’s fans will recognize, some they will not.

“The great thing about being a chef is they love some of your dishes, but they also want to see what else you got,” Van Aken said. “It’s like The Eagles, I want to hear Hotel California, but I also want to hear new things too because I love them as musicians.”

One oldie, but goodie is Van Aken’s conch chowder poured table side. It has coconut milk, steamed clams and mussels.

“It’s very comforting, soothing and rich. It’s elegant,” said Petrillo after tasting.

Back in the kitchen, Van Aken prepared the delicate Tuna Tiradito with fine herbs, vegetables, peppers and a special Spanish sherry wine vinaigrette.

To cool them with cocktails, they sipped on the ‘Hot in the Shade,’ a refreshing rum based drink.

Then, it’s tartare time.

For Van Aken, it’s tuna topped with fresh sea urchin.

For Petrillo, it’s beef filet mignon topped with American sustainable caviar.

“It’s mostly buttery right?” asked Van Aken.

“Exactly,” said Petrillo. “Buttery and cold and I love the salt of the caviar and the crunchy of the French brioche, oui oui!”

Back from Los Angeles for four years, Miami’s own, Hedy Goldsmith returned home to make her decadent delicious desserts.

The salted caramel brownie with toasted merengue, caramel and pickled kumquats is heavenly.

“Stop the presses that is insane!” said Petrillo.

“Yeah, that’s kind of crazy,” said Goldsmith. “The merengue on the top feels like toasted marshmallow and it’s perfect.”

Ab Lib, where you can eat and enjoy at will!

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner seven days a week and brunch on Sundays.

You can find Ad Lib on 2415 Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

You can find Ad Lib on 2415 Ponce de Leon Boulevard.