MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious incident involving an elderly woman at a Miami Springs home.
Miami-Dade fire rescue says they found the woman unconscious in her home near Hammond Drive and Corydon Drive at around 8:30 a.m on Wednesday.
She was transported to the hospital where her condition is currently unknown.
Family members who arrived at the home, saw the inside of the home believe it might have been ransacked and called Miami Springs police.
Police are now trying to figure out if a crime was committed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.