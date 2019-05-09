  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elderly Woman, Local TV, Miami Springs, Miami-Dade, Suspicious Incident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious incident involving an elderly woman at a Miami Springs home.

Miami-Dade fire rescue says they found the woman unconscious in her home near Hammond Drive and Corydon Drive at around 8:30 a.m on Wednesday.

She was transported to the hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

Family members who arrived at the home, saw the inside of the home believe it might have been ransacked and called Miami Springs police.

Police are now trying to figure out if a crime was committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s