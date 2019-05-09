FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A mans’ trip to a bank ATM in Tamarac turned into a terrifying experience after he was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened May 3rd, around 12:30 a.m., at the Bank of America branch at 5900 Rock Island Road.

The 57-year-old man was at the ATM when he was confronted by two males who demanded that he give them everything he had. One of the robbers flashed a gun and then stood behind the man until he completed his transaction.

Taken in the armed robbery was the man’s cash, older model LG cellphone and wallet.

BSO Tamarac deputies set up a perimeter and conducted a search by foot and air to no avail.

The bank’s surveillance cameras captured clear images of the armed individual’s face. The sheriff’s office has released that video in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them a call at (954) 321-4738 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.