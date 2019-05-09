TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami)- Police officers respond to dangerous emergencies every day while on the job, but sometimes those emergencies go beyond your typical calls about a local crime.

One Florida boy called 911 on May 7 and told the officer he was lonely and wanted him to be his friend.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Facebook account, the young boy called 911 without his mom knowing.

When Officer Joe White arrived at the scene he explained to the boy how 911 is used and that making calls to the number is for emergencies.

Officer White reminded the boy he’ll always be his friend, the department wrote.

The young boy also received a stuffed animal, sat inside of a police car and was able to hang out with Officer White.

The Tallahassee Police Department finished off the post reminding the child that he’s their new friend too.