Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Cell Phone Camera, Customer Complaint, Employee Fired, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Taco Bell


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Taco Bell employee is out of a job after attacking a customer.

Cell phone video captures a Miami Taco Bell employee physically attacking a customer. (Source: CBS4)

The confrontation between the customer and the now-former employee was caught on cell phone camera.

This all happened at the Taco Bell restaurant on Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami.

When a customer complained that his order was not properly prepared, one of the employees came out from behind the counter.

She then started swinging at the customer and had to be pulled back by other employees.

Miami Police is now investigating the incident.

