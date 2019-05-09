TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated Thursday that he plans to sign a bill to combat anti-Semitism while on a trip to Israel this month.

DeSantis referred to the issue during an appearance in Miami Gardens, saying “we have an anti-Semitism bill, which is one of the strongest in the nation, that I’ll sign into law, actually I think I will sign it into law when we’re in Jerusalem doing a Cabinet meeting.”

Lawmakers last month approved a measure (HB 741) that would require public schools, colleges and universities to treat anti-Semitism the same way they treat racism.

Under the bill, the state’s education system would add religion as a protected class with regard to discrimination against students and employees.

Currently, people are protected from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, marital status or disability.

DeSantis will lead a trip to Israel from May 25 to May 31.

The trip is planned to include a first-ever Florida Cabinet meeting in Israel.

The sponsor of the bill combating anti-Semitism, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, said he will take part in the trip.

