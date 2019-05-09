WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Apparently Disney World isn’t the happiest place on earth for everyone, even if they have a doctor’s note.

Prosecutors in Florida have dropped a drug charge against a woman who was arrested after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint.

Prosecutors said late last month in a court filing that the case against 69-year-old Hester Burkhalter wasn’t suitable for prosecution.

Court record show she pleaded not guilty.

The Tennessee woman was arrested last month on a charge of possession of hashish after a security guard found the oil and notified a sheriff’s deputy as she tried to enter the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Burkhalter says she had a doctor’s note saying it was prescribed for her arthritis.

CBD oil is extracted from the flowers of marijuana plants, but it doesn’t produce a high.

