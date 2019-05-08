Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The future of Ultra in South Florida seems to be safe, but the globally popular music festival is not returning to Miami.
Ultra released a statement on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon saying it was leaving the City of Miami.
Ultra has taken place every year in Miami since 1999.
Ultra cites fan surveys taken after the Virginia Key experience as one of its reasons for voluntarily terminating its contract.
According to the statement, Ultra is finalizing a new South Florida location that could be a permanent home for the festival.
A formal announcement about Ultra’s future will be made soon.