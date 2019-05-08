  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Planned Parenthood health centers will begin offering gender affirming hormone therapy for transgender patients.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida (PPSENFL).

The serves will be offered first at facilities in Golden Glades and Kendall in Miami-Dade County.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood said:

“PPSENFL believes everyone deserves high-quality, compassionate health care – no matter your gender identity or sexual orientation. We are proud to serve transgender people and patients on the spectrum of gender identity and expression by offering Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy including Transgender Female Hormone Therapy (MTF) and Transgender Male Hormone Therapy (FTM).”

For more information, visit PPSENFL’s website by clicking here.

