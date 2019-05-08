Filed Under:Boca Raton, Florida News, Local TV, Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a baby ended up alone next to a dumpster near Boca Raton on Wednesday.

PBSO says two people were walking in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex area, in suburban Boca Raton, when they heard what appeared to be a baby crying near the dumpster.

The pair checked and found a newborn baby girl, authorities said.

Police said the baby was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

