MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was arrested after Miami Beach police said he threatened to “explode the Jewish community.

Jorge Rucinqu, 26, reportedly made the threatening calls to the Bagel Time Cafe on Alton Road.

The woman who took the calls, fearing for her safety, contacted the police. She said the caller never identified himself and “continued to intimidate the victim because she is Jewish,” according to his arrest report.

Miami Beach police traced the calls to Rucinqu and took him into custody. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to targeting the woman because she was Jewish.

Rucinque also admitted targeting the Jewish community by searching online for the terms “Jews” and “kosher,” according to the arrest report.

Rucinqu was charged with one count of making a threatening phone call.

