MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man used two separate vehicles while taking police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

The wild police chase involving a truck, a car, and a motorcycle was caught on camera.

Three people are in custody.

It began in Orange County when sheriff’s spotted a stolen Ford F-250 truck driving alongside a stolen Dodge Charger.

Authorities followed the Charger by air as it sped through two counties.

The suspect ditched the car and hopped on a motorcycle.

He later jumped off the moving bike and tried to make a run for it into a wooded area.

He was later arrested.

Two other people who ran into a home during the chase were also taken into custody.

A man at the house said one of them, his younger brother, is just 13 years old.

