MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man used two separate vehicles while taking police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.
The wild police chase involving a truck, a car, and a motorcycle was caught on camera.
Three people are in custody.
It began in Orange County when sheriff’s spotted a stolen Ford F-250 truck driving alongside a stolen Dodge Charger.
Authorities followed the Charger by air as it sped through two counties.
The suspect ditched the car and hopped on a motorcycle.
He later jumped off the moving bike and tried to make a run for it into a wooded area.
He was later arrested.
Two other people who ran into a home during the chase were also taken into custody.
A man at the house said one of them, his younger brother, is just 13 years old.
