MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The cockpit voice recorder from a Miami chartered jet that ran off a runway and into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville has been recovered.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted they had found the box for the Boeing 737 that skidded into body of water after landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
The flight data recorder was recovered Saturday, but the voice recorder had been underwater and inaccessible.
None of the 143 people onboard had serious injuries from the landing Friday night. A dog and two cats died in the cargo hold.
NTSB says a barge and a crane began moving the Miami Air International plane Tuesday morning.
The aircraft will be transported to a secure location so investigators can continue their work.
