MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly discovery inside a Miami condominium.

Miami police were called to the Paraiso Bay highrise at 650 NE 32nd Street on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Inside one of the units they found the bodies of two women.

One man has been taken into custody.

“It’s a little scary, I mean part of the reason we live here is because it’s secure. There’s a lot of security all the time so that’s surprising that that happened,” said Kristina who lives in the building. “I have a daughter and she’s young so I think for several reasons we’re going to be moving out.”

“This has always been a very safe building, we do background checks on everybody that comes here. So we really don’t know what is going on. We’ll definitely find out what’s happening and we’ll take care of it. It must be something out of the ordinary,” said Claudia Eusse, a spokeswoman for The Related Group which developed the building

Eusse said nothing like this has ever happened at the building which has been open for just over a year. She added that special steps were being taken to ensure that their residents were safe.