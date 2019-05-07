Comments
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A 73-year-old woman went missing while diving Tuesday afternoon in the Florida Keys and the U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies have set up a search party for her.
In a news release, the agency said they got a call from the woman’s husband.
He told officials they’d been diving in the Florida Keys on a vessel called Mai Tai, seven miles south of Summerland Key.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a Naval aircraft crew are assisting in the search.
